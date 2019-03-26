Oscar Isaac Respond to Batman Casting Rumors

The Batman solo film is finally gearing up for production, and that means that DC fans have begun to once again speculate and fan cast potential replacements for Ben Affleck, who has officially left his role as Batman in the DC Extended Universe behind. There have many names rumored as potential picks for the new Batman, including Star Wars sequel trilogy star, Oscar Isaac.

Well, now Oscar Isaac is responding to the rumors that he’s being courted as DC’s next Batman – and surprise, surprise, the Internet may have not called this one right.

When asked by Metro News whether he was being considered to be the new batman, Isaac gave the unequivocal answer of: “No. I have only read it online like everyone else. I haven’t had any conversations about Batman, unfortunately, but I am sure it is going to be great. Matt Reeves is such a great director. Yeah, he can get my number.”

So, while Oscar Isaac hasn’t been considered for The Batman, he’s enough of a pro to leave the door open for Matt Reeves to pick up the phone and call. It’s not like Isaac is hurting for projects right now: his current press tour is for his new highly-anticipated Netflix movie, the military heist thriller Triple Frontier. After that, he’ll boy voicing Gomez Addams in the animated Addams Family reboot, and will finish the year reprising his role as Poe Dameron for the Star Wars: Episode IX finale to the sequel trilogy saga. As for what’s next: Isaac is one of the horde of actors who was included in the Dune remake that Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2040) is currently filming, so another big franchise like Batman would just be icing on the cake.

Right now, Matt Reeves is gearing up to start filming on The Batman sometime before the end of the year. The film is rumored to be set in the 1990s, and will supposedly follow a younger Bruce Wayne, earlier in his career as Batman. We’ve already heard that Reeves is very much interested in constructing a true detective story for his Batman (pun), and that a variety of Batman rogues could show up in the movie. That all sounds fine by us, as that combination of elements delivers everything that Batman fans have wanted from a new cinematic take on the character. All we need to know now is: who will play him?

The DC Movie Universe continues with Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7th, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, 2020, and The Batman on June 25th, 2021.

