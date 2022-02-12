Peacemaker Episode 7 Watch Party With the Cast and James Gunn Is Happening Tonight

Throughout the run of Peacemaker, James Gunn and the show’s cast have been treating fans to episode watch parties on Twitter. The director is frequently sharing fun facts about the show on social media, and the cast has teased a lot to look forward to in the upcoming finale. Episode 7, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around,” was an intense penultimate episode that featured some shocking moments, so tonight’s watch party will surely be an interesting one.

"Join me & the cast of #Peacemaker TONIGHT on Twitter at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET for the second-to-last #PeacemakerParty , where we'll watch the show together, share behind-the-scenes secrets, & answer your questions! #vigilante #adebayo #Harcourt #Economos #Murn @hbomax (I'm @jamesgunn on Twitter as well as here – so check in there & use #PeacemakerParty for us to see your questions so we can answer them!)," Gunn wrote.

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max last month, and it’s a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team in order to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

It’s currently unclear if Peacemaker is getting a second season, but Gunn has said he’d love to return.

“We have 87 seasons mapped out. Yeah, we’re gonna be doing this until John and I are 150 years old,” Gunn joked. “But yeah, no we all want to continue. We really want to continue. It was the greatest group of people. Obviously, I was already friends with John and Jenn [Holland], obviously, and Steve Agee. But Danielle [Brooks] and Chuk [Iwuji] — [Chuk] is one of my best friends. Chuk is one of the primary characters now in Guardians 3, and he is murdering it on this movie. So, it was just, really, a great group of people and I can’t wait to work with them again.”

The finale of Peacemaker debuts next Thursday exclusively on HBO Max.