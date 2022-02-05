James Gunn Announces Peacemaker Episode 6 HBO Max Watch Party

James Gunn announced an HBO Max Watch Party for Peacemaker‘s sixth episode on social media this morning. The director invited fans to meet up on Twitter at 6 pm PT/ 9 pm ET to discuss everything that happened during the episode and the road to the finale. Most of the DC Comics cast will be around to interact with viewers during the event. It’s been a wild ride with John Cena’s mercenary on the streaming service. A lot of fans asked why Peacemaker would be the one Suicide Squad member to get his own spinoff series. However, the ebullient tone of the show has won people over in a big way. (It doesn’t hurt that the soundtrack has people looking up hair metal bands with concerning regularity.) So, the good times keep rolling on HBO Max and the director will be there to help walk everyone through it.

Gunn wrote, “Yes, there will be a #PeacemakerParty tonight at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, where you can watch Episode 6 along with the cast & I & we’ll share behind-the-scenes stories & answer your questions. See you here on Twitter tonight! #Peacemaker @hbomax @DCpeacemaker”

Previously, Comicbook.com spoke to Cena about Peacemaker and the type of series it would be. The Suicide Squad star explained how this she would take a different approach to the superhero genre. Most viewers would agree that the sensibilities of Peacemaker have been strange and exciting for people who didn’t know a lot about the character coming in. The star seems to like how this has gone.

“It’s great. It’s the first time I’ve ever taken an IP or a character into an extended look besides WWE’s John Cena,” Cena explained. “So that’s really fun, to be able to embrace the patience of not having to rush through everything in an hour and 45 minutes to two and a half hours. It’s a different approach, but it’s one that I like because I like being able to take a breath and soak in the nuances of what it might be going on. So it is a different approach, but it’s one that I prefer.”

Peacemaker is currently streaming on HBO Max.

