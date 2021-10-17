Peacemaker: James Gunn Corrects HBO Max on Spelling of “Eagly”

DC FanDome happened yesterday and showcased a whole lot in the wide world of DC ranging from movies and television to games and comics. One show fans are especially excited about is Peacemaker, a spin-off from The Suicide Squad starring John Cena in the titular role. One of the many exciting reveals at FanDome was the first official trailer for the series. Twitter was abuzz talking about the trailer yesterday with folks especially excited about Peacemaker’s pet eagle, Eagly. James Gunn, who wrote the series and directed five of the eight episodes, recently had to correct HBO Max about the spelling of Peacemaker’s feathered friend.

HBO Max shared the trailer on Twitter and someone commented, “Need that eagle in my life.” The streaming service replied, “We could all use more Eagley in our lives,” and Gunn corrected, “That’s ‘Eagly,’ HBO Max.” That’s certainly an easy mistake to make, but thankfully we have Gunn to set the record straight. You can check out the tweets below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/JamesGunn/status/1449488989807861760?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In addition to Cena and Eagly, Peacemaker will feature The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt) and Steve Agee (John Economos) as well as franchise newcomers Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Chris Conrad as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag,” creator James Gunn explained when the series was first announced. “I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena echoed. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

Are you excited for Peacemaker? What did you think of the trailer? Tell us in the comments!

Peacemaker is expected to debut on January 13th on HBO Max.