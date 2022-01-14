Peacemaker Opening Dance Number Released In Full By James Gunn





Peacemaker’s full opening number has been released by director James Gunn after the fans requested it. The director posted the full clip on Twitter after the show’s big release this week. People have been sounding off about that intro from the moment that this DC Comics show hit HBO Max. The streaming service has to be pleased with the fan reaction so far. Although it was just three episodes to start off, there is clearly a hook for this series. Seeing John Cena dance in his ridiculous costume to Wig Wam’s “Do Ya Wanna Taste It” is basically an added bonus at this point. It would be hard not to talk about the intro as Gunn has mentioned that there is some sort of extra bonus lurking in the credits. You can check out the entire thing for yourself down below.

So, the song is having a bit of a renaissance now. However, Gunn has been adamant that there’s another meaning to this song and dance behind the kind of kitschy throwback fun that permeates a lot of the director’s work. He talked about it on Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast.

“That was in the script from the beginning. There’s a woman by the name of Charissa Barton who I hired to do the choreography for us…She did a fantastic job,” Gunn explained. “I really just wanted something very, very weird. I remember [Leota Adebayo actor] Danielle Brooks coming to me and going, ‘What are we doing? What is this?’ And I’m like, ‘Just look totally serious. You’re not having fun, just be very, very, very, very serious.’ (Laughs) And telling Charissa, ‘We gotta make the dance as ridiculous as it could possibly be while they remain completely serious.’… Charissa really helped me to put that together, she was the one that designed it, and she did an amazing job.”

“One of the fun things that you’ll see as you watch the episodes of the series is [the opening credits] plays a different role in every episode,” Gunn teased. “I know people are going to be able to skip over it — I hope they don’t — because it plays a different role in every [episode]. It just always tells a different story. You’ll see as our story gets darker, and deeper, and more sad, that the dance itself kind of becomes more sad and more serious and less funny. So it’s interesting to see in that way.”



