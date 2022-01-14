Goosebumps Creator R.L. Stine Reviews Peacemaker





Goosebumps creator R.L. Stine reviewed Peacemaker and he’s pretty pleased. The author said on Twitter, “PEACEMAKER on HBO Max is a riot. Hilarious. With maybe the best ever opening of a superhero series!” Series creator James Gunn couldn’t believe the kind note and said thank you in the replies. It seems that Stine isn’t alone in the lovefest surrounding the new show. A ton of DC Comics fans are loving the oddball sensibilities and over the top action that Peacemaker has to offer. Loads of people are giving the John Cena-led show it’s fair shake and anxious to see where it goes. That can only mean good things for The Suicide Squad‘s big spinoff series. Check out the tweet for yourself down below.

Peacemaker‘s opening has drawn a lot of attention on social media as well. Wig Wam’s “Do You Want To Taste It” is probably shooting up the digital charts as a result. However, the intro is more than a throwback goof. Gunn explained how on Podly: The Peacemaker Podcast.

https://twitter.com/RL_Stine/status/1481826051575713793?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“That was in the script from the beginning. There’s a woman by the name of Charissa Barton who I hired to do the choreography for us…She did a fantastic job,” Gunn told fans. “I really just wanted something very, very weird. I remember [Leota Adebayo actor] Danielle Brooks coming to me and going, ‘What are we doing? What is this?’ And I’m like, ‘Just look totally serious. You’re not having fun, just be very, very, very, very serious.’ (Laughs) And telling Charissa, ‘We gotta make the dance as ridiculous as it could possibly be while they remain completely serious.’… Charissa really helped me to put that together, she was the one that designed it, and she did an amazing job.”

“One of the fun things that you’ll see as you watch the episodes of the series is [the opening credits] plays a different role in every episode,” Gunn revealed. “I know people are going to be able to skip over it — I hope they don’t — because it plays a different role in every [episode]. It just always tells a different story. You’ll see as our story gets darker, and deeper, and more sad, that the dance itself kind of becomes more sad and more serious and less funny. So it’s interesting to see in that way.”



