Peacemaker Star Chukwudi Iwuji Teases “Very Explosive” Final Two Episodes

The sixth episode of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max, which means the DC series only has two episodes left. The new episode was titled “Murn After Reading” and featured Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) learning the truth about Murn, who is played by Chukwudi Iwuji. Iwuji has spoken a lot about working on the series with James Gunn, and his recent interview with TV Insider is all about portraying the mysterious Murn. During the chat, the actor also teased what’s to come in the show’s final episodes.

“Let me just put it this way: We only have two episodes to wrap up a lot of stuff. You can imagine it’s going to be very explosive, literally and figuratively explosive. Chaos is going to reign. Hilarity is going to be taken to another level. But at the heart of it, if you’ll excuse the pun, is the heart. James Gunn always somehow manages to infuse heart in the most unlikely moments, and there’s a hell of a lot of that left in the final moments,” Iwuji shared.

No matter what happens with Murn, Peacemaker won’t be Iwuji’s last project with Gunn. The actor was also cast in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is currently in production. It’s unclear who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor has opened up about how much he enjoys working with Gunn.

In an interview with The Movie Dweeb on YouTube, Iwuji talked about Gunn’s “gift” for taking big blockbuster stories and finding “real humanity” in them. “I love working with him,” Iwuji shared. The interview was posted by @guardiansupdate on Twitter, who wrote, “Chukwudi Iwuji says some heartwarming words about what he loves about working with @JamesGunn on #Peacemaker and #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy Volume 3.” The post caught the attention of Gunn, who replied, “One of the great joys of the past year of my life has been working with Chuk on both #Peacemaker & #GotGVol3, and getting to know him as a friend.”

In addition to Iwuji, Peacemaker stars John Cena in the titular role and includes The Suicide Squad‘s Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt and Steve Agee as John Economos. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

Peacemaker’s first six episodes are now streaming on HBO Max with new episodes dropping on Thursdays. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.