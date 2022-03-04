Peacemaker Star Nhut Le Reveals He Was About to Give Up Acting Before Landing Judomaster Role

Peacemaker was the first big comic book show of 2022, and the HBO Max series has already been renewed for a second season. There are many characters to love in the series ranging from John Cena’s Peacemaker to Danielle Brooks’ Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma’s Vigilante, and more. One of the show’s breakout stars was Nhut Le, who played the hilarious and fierce Judomaster. Before landing the DC role, the actor was best known for appearing in a few episodes of Kroll Show and was last seen in an episode of Raven’s Home in 2018. In fact, Le just revealed that he was about to quit acting before James Gunn cast him in Peacemaker.

“Thanks to the #Peacemaker VFX department who gave me this awesome mug made by Judomaster himself, @itsnhutle. I guess I DO want to taste it (‘it’ being coffee),” Gunn posted on Twitter. “When my worlds collide. Right before I booked Judomaster in Peacemaker, I was going to move back home, give up acting, and do pottery full time. A week before my move, I got offered the role. Funny how it always happens like that,” Le replied. While we hope Le continues acting, there’s no denying his pottery work is great. You can check out the photo of the Peacemaker mug he made below:

When it comes to Peacemaker, fans especially love the opening credits, which is a dance set to Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste It.” In an interview with The Direct, Le explained he initially learned different pieces of the dance routine because they weren’t certain how much Judomaster would be included before they settled on the idea to “do something special with him.” In the end, Cena gracefully lifts Le after he does a gymnastic move, but that’s not the “special” thing. Turns out, if you watch carefully, Judomaster is peeking around during the whole dance in an imitation of “Judomaster [always] stalking Peacemaker.”

“If you look closely throughout the dance, Judomaster peaks out at certain parts of the wall, and not a lot of people have noticed that. So, unless you’re looking for it, you won’t see it. And so, the mood of that is that Judomaster is always stalking Peacemaker,” Le revealed.

Peacemaker debuted on HBO Max in January, and was a hit among critics and fans alike. The new DCEU series is a follow-up to Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was released last year. Peacemaker sees Cena’s character joining forces with a new team to take down an alien species dubbed “butterflies.” Currently, Peacemaker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 95% critics score, which means it’s officially the highest-reviewed project in the entire DCEU. ComicBook.com‘s own Jenna Anderson gave the series a 4 out of 5 and called it an “action-packed, profane, and bizarre story that perfectly suits its protagonists.”

“That’s right, #Peacemaker is coming back for Season Two. Thanks to Peter Safran, @JohnCena, our incredible cast & crew, our wildly supportive & lovely friends at @hbomax – and mostly all of you for watching! @DCpeacemaker,” Gunn wrote on Twitter after the second season was announced.

Peacemaker‘s first season is streaming on HBO Max.