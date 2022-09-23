Pennyworth Season 3 Trailer Has an Unexpected DC Crossover

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the season three trailer for Pennyworth -- the show now hilariously titled Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler -- features a quick cameo that ties to a best-selling DC graphic novel -- but it isn't one that anybody would expect to cross over with the Dark Knight's adoptive guardian. Instead, about halfway through the trailer, fans get to see a room full of people wearing Guy Fawkes masks -- the same version of the mask that was popularized by Alan Moore and David Lloyd in their best-selling comic V for Vendetta, which as (along with Watchmen) become one of the best-selling collected editions in the history of DC.

There's no clue in the trailer to the exact context, or whether there will actually be anything resembling the V for Vendetta plot. It wouldn't be completely beyond the pale for Pennyworth, where they have already given Thomas and Martha Wayne a daughter, and set off a war in London, breaking with both DC and real-world history.

You can see the trailer below.

According to the previously released synopsis, the season will also see the series take a bit of a time jump from the second season and will usher in the age of superheroes as well as supervillains. Season 3 of Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler is set to run for 10 episodes and will premiere on Thursday, October 6th with three episodes. The remaining episodes will be released one episode weekly.

"Season three of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump: the civil war is over, and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse – ushering in a new age of Super Heroes and Supervillains."

Executive produced by Bruno Heller, Matthew Patnick, Danny Cannon, and John Stephens, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler stars Jack Bannon, Ben Aldridge, Emma Paetz, Paloma Faith, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Ramon Tikaram, Harriet Slater, and Simon Manyonda. The series is officially described as "this DC origin story follows Bruce Wayne's legendary butler, Alfred Pennyworth, a former British SAS soldier who forms a security company and goes to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne, who's not yet Bruce's billionaire father."

Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler returns for Season 3 on October 6th. The first two seasons of the series are currently streaming on HBO Max.