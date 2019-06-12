Pennyworth: New Batman Prequel Series Releases First Trailer, Poster

Now that Gotham has ended, the eyes of Batman fans will turn to the premium network Epix for the next prequel series from the world of the Dark Knight. This summer, Pennyworth is set to arrive, telling the story of Batman’s iconic butler long before he started caring for young Bruce Wayne. On Wednesday, Epix unveiled the first full-length trailer for the new series, along with a stunning poster, proving that this will be nothing like the Batman stories you’re used to.

The new trailer shows a young Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), fresh out of his military service, starting an independent security company. In this new business, he crosses paths with Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who is in need of his assistance. Pennyworth is clearly more of an old-school spy thriller than a comic book adventure, and it will make fans see Alfred in a whole new light from here on out. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Along with the full trailer, Epix revealed the official key art poster for Pennyworth, which genuinely looks like the theatrical promo for a new Bond film. Alfred is shown in the forefront, with his entire supporting cast sprawling up one side of the art.

From the get-go, executive producers Danny Cannon and Bruno Heller have been aiming to make this series feel more like a gritty James Bond movie than a comic book adaptation.

“I went back and watched Michael Caine’s Harry Palmer movies, and the first couple of James Bond movies, because going back to that Cold War kind of story telling I liked going back into this period because all of our Berlin movies and Russian espionage movies, it was like the British version of westerns,” Cannon told us earlier this year. “Like there was a wild west quality to the Cold War. Because after the war was done, we knew that there was a nuclear bomb, and we were capable of terrible things, but the spying and the style in which it was done, and the dignity with which it was done, and the charm with which it was done I thought all reminded me of what Bruno had been talking about. So going back to those movies, and watching what was good about Michael Caine back there was he didn’t hide his accent. And the fact that Harry Palmer was very unpopular, but he just got the job done. Because he called everything as it was. His feet were firmly placed in the ground, he’d look people in the eye and I really appreciated that, James Bond, same thing too.”

Pennyworth is set to premiere on Epix on July 28th.