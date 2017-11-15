Project Justice League 2 Trends as New Trailer Seeks to Restore the SnyderVerse

Yesterday, a fan-made trailer trended on Twitter after #RestoreTheSnyderVerse fans embraced "Project Justice League 2." It's the latest in a series of social media campaigns by fans of Zack Snyder's DC Films, aimed at pressuring Warner Bros. to give Snyder a chance to complete the epic blueprint he had originally envisioned for the DC film universe. The trend comes shortly after a Rolling Stone report questioning how many #ReleaseTheSnyderCut fans there actually are, and how many bot accounts helped the campaign consistently trend over the course of the three years between 2017 and 2020, when Warner Bros. announced Zack Snyder's Justice League.

The Project Justice League 2 trailer shows off colored and partially animated storyboard art, created by fans and aimed at recreating Snyder's vision for a follow-up to his first DC team-up film. it comes complete with voice acting and music, and much of the iconography feels familiar to fans who have watched Justice League or Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

You can check it out below.

Justice League Part One and Part Two were announced at the same time, with filmmaker Zack Snyder supposedly filming them back to back. That did not last long, though. Snyder eventually, famously, either left Justice League or was forced out shortly after the death of his daughter. But even before that, a set visit during production on the film included quotes that indicated that Part Two was not guaranteed to happen, and might not happen with Snyder even if it did. Conventional wisdom says that before he exited the movie, the plan was to build a trilogy of films, but even at its most bullish, Warner Bros. only announced the two before things started to change.

When Justice League was released in 2017, with Snyder as the sole credited director of the movie but everyone knowing that Joss Whedon had overseen significant reshoots and dramatically cut the film back from its original runtime to meet studio demands, the film was relatively well received -- as long as the bar you are using for that statement is the one set by other DC movies, which up to that point had been largely hated by critics and divisive among fans.

Its poor box office performance cemented what many fans already expected: Snyder was done with DC films for the foreseeable future, and Justice League Part Two was shelved indefinitely. But after years of lobbying Warner Bros., fans convinced them to give Zack Snyder's Justice League a spin on HBO Max. Now that the movie seems to be a hit for the streamer, the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign has morphed to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse, as fans hope to see more movies specifically tied to Snyder's continuity -- something that WB recently said there are no plans to do.