Questions Raised By The ‘Justice League’ Trailer
The latest Justice League trailer is here, and Warner Bros. has thankfully kept an air of mystery around the superhero epic (before Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice came around, too much was given away in the trailers — little was left to surprise fans in the theater).
Surprisingly, we still have no idea how Superman (Henry Cavill) fits into everything — after he was killed sacrificing himself to stop Doomsday, the Man of Steel was recognized as the hero we all know him to be, inspiring Batman (Ben Affleck) to seek out Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and fone the Justice League to stand against a threat too powerful for any one hero to stop alone.
Props to Warner Bros. for holding off on spoilers in the marketing, but the latest look does raise some questions. We're mercifully just a month away from having them answered, but let's dive into some things we've been wondering about. Things like...
Will Lois And Clark Get Married?
The trailer begins with Lois Lane (Amy Adams) longing for her husband-to-be, who died before he could pop the question. In a dream sequence, Lois sees Kansas farm boy Clark Kent in a picturesque scene. "I'll take that as a yes," he says, smiling warmly.
Hmm? What? "The ring," he says. Lois wakes up in an empty bed, alone. The world is mourning for Superman. Lois most of all.
Superman will return — how and when, we don't know — but what happens to the secret identity, Clark Kent? The Daily Planet reported on Clark's death, a victim of Doomsday's attack. Even as Superman returns to the land of the living, how does Clark Kent come back?
Clark Kent — Kansas native turned big city reporter in glasses — will probably stay dead for good. The filmmakers could be doing away with Superman's secret identity altogether, leaving only the Man of Steel to remain. So how the hell does Lois Lane marry the last son of Krypton?
"Something More... Something Darker"
The big bad of Justice League, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), is seemingly a precursor for what's to come — namely Darkseid, the "Thanos" to Steppenwolf's "Loki." Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice set the scene for the tyrant, with Batman's apocalyptic nightmare that was overrun with Parademons (the same winged creatures seen doing battle with the League throughout all the promotional material).
We know the film will introduce mother boxes — devices used to generate boom tubes, pathways from one location to another — and that, in the comics, Darkseid has frequently used them as a means to mass invade Earth. But why does Steppenwolf want them? He's done battle with the Amazons, the Atlanteans, and will next combat Earth's premiere superhumans, but what's his end game? Is he acting as minion for Darkseid or is Bruce's gut feeling of "something darker" on the way something else — something no one is expecting?
What The Hell Are Those Purple Things?
At the 1:42 mark in the latest trailer, Batman is seen piloting the Batmobile and maneuvering through a city street being overtaken by what appears to be some kind of structures or, maybe, tentacles of some sort. What could those be? They're no doubt related to the Parademons and their intrusion into our world, but the hulking masses seem to be living.
They could be some sort of biological means of infecting our world for a takeover, or maybe... Starro? In the original DC comic books, the starfish-like alien was actually responsible for first bringing the original Justice League together. And the creature has been depicted as having a purple appearance. Could this be a way to integrate an original Justice League terror into the movie, and serve as yet another threat our heroes will have to overcome?
Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even greater threat. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to recruit a team to stand against this newly awakened enemy. Despite the formation of an unprecedented league of heroes -- Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash -- it may be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.
Starring Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, Justice League opens November 17.