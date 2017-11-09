Questions Raised By The ‘Justice League’ Trailer

The latest Justice League trailer is here, and Warner Bros. has thankfully kept an air of mystery around the superhero epic (before Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice came around, too much was given away in the trailers — little was left to surprise fans in the theater). Surprisingly, we still have no idea how Superman (Henry Cavill) fits into everything — after he was killed sacrificing himself to stop Doomsday, the Man of Steel was recognized as the hero we all know him to be, inspiring Batman (Ben Affleck) to seek out Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and fone the Justice League to stand against a threat too powerful for any one hero to stop alone. Props to Warner Bros. for holding off on spoilers in the marketing, but the latest look does raise some questions. We're mercifully just a month away from having them answered, but let's dive into some things we've been wondering about. Things like...

Will Lois And Clark Get Married? The trailer begins with Lois Lane (Amy Adams) longing for her husband-to-be, who died before he could pop the question. In a dream sequence, Lois sees Kansas farm boy Clark Kent in a picturesque scene. "I'll take that as a yes," he says, smiling warmly. Hmm? What? "The ring," he says. Lois wakes up in an empty bed, alone. The world is mourning for Superman. Lois most of all. Superman will return — how and when, we don't know — but what happens to the secret identity, Clark Kent? The Daily Planet reported on Clark's death, a victim of Doomsday's attack. Even as Superman returns to the land of the living, how does Clark Kent come back? Clark Kent — Kansas native turned big city reporter in glasses — will probably stay dead for good. The filmmakers could be doing away with Superman's secret identity altogether, leaving only the Man of Steel to remain. So how the hell does Lois Lane marry the last son of Krypton? prevnext

"Something More... Something Darker" The big bad of Justice League, Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), is seemingly a precursor for what's to come — namely Darkseid, the "Thanos" to Steppenwolf's "Loki." Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice set the scene for the tyrant, with Batman's apocalyptic nightmare that was overrun with Parademons (the same winged creatures seen doing battle with the League throughout all the promotional material). We know the film will introduce mother boxes — devices used to generate boom tubes, pathways from one location to another — and that, in the comics, Darkseid has frequently used them as a means to mass invade Earth. But why does Steppenwolf want them? He's done battle with the Amazons, the Atlanteans, and will next combat Earth's premiere superhumans, but what's his end game? Is he acting as minion for Darkseid or is Bruce's gut feeling of "something darker" on the way something else — something no one is expecting?

prevnext