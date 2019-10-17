Robert Pattinson Reveals Why He’s Fearful Talking About The Batman

News of Matt Reeves‘ upcoming The Batman film keeps rolling in this week from the exciting reveal that Zoë Kravitz has been cast as Catwoman to the surprising story that Jonah Hill is no longer up for the part of Penguin. However, one piece of casting news that has been known for a while is that Robert Pattinson has been cast as Batman. The actor was recently interviewed by The New York Times, where he discussed what excites him about playing the character and why he’s afraid to talk about the movie.

“What is it about Batman that excites you,” The Times asked.

“I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character,” Pattinson replied.

“You just paused,” The Times pointed out.

“I just fear that when I say anything about Batman, people online are like, ‘What does this mean?’ And I don’t know! I used to be very good at censoring myself, but I’ve said so many ridiculous things over the years, so I’m always curious when I’m promoting these movies how many times I can mess up. It feels like with every movie that comes out, there’s always one quote from me where it’s like, ‘How? What kind of out-of-body experience produced that screaming nonsense?,’”

While he may be afraid of dropping too much information about The Batman, Pattinson has already shared the trouble he encountered when stepping into a Batsuit for the first time. He recalled needing a team of several people when getting suited during his final audition.

“It’s maybe the craziest thing I’ve ever done in terms of movie stuff,” Pattinson earlier told Variety. “I put it on. I remember saying to Matt [Reeves], ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit.’”

Despite the struggles, Pattinson added the Batsuit makes you “feel very powerful immediately.”

“And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating,” Pattinson admitted. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.