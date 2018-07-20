Zack Snyder Is in San Diego Ahead of Comic-Con

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League director Zack Snyder is in San Diego.

Twitter user @jesabelraay shared a screenshot of Snyder’s Vero activity, where he checked into the Hotel del Coronado — just seven miles away from the San Diego Convention Center, the annual site of San Diego Comic-Con.

I just came on here to let you all know that… ZACK SNYDER IS IN SAN DIEGO. I REPEAT. ZACK SNYDER IS IN SAN DIEGO.

Snyder could be on hand for Warner Bros.’ two-hour Hall H presentation, which will highlight DC Films‘ upcoming Aquaman, Shazam!, and Wonder Woman 1984, alongside WB projects Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

Snyder stepped down from his duties on Justice League last May following a family tragedy. Warner Bros. tapped The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron writer-director Joss Whedon to steer rewrites and reshoots and oversee the film’s post-production, a move that has since given rise to the almost mythical ‘Snyder Cut’ — Snyder’s unseen original cut of the film.

Some fans have expressed hopes the cut will be unveiled at Comic-Con, but no evidence of any such plan has surfaced.

Despite mostly stepping away from the DCEU, Snyder retains producer credits on the James Wan-directed Aquaman — confirmed to be dropping its first trailer at Comic-Con — as well as the Wonder Woman sequel, again directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot.

He’ll next direct Ayn Rand-adaptation Fountainhead but confirmed in May he’s still a producer on Wonder Woman 1984. Snyder’s exact level of involvement in the sequel remains unclear; he produced and received a “story by” credit on its predecessor after introducing Gadot’s Amazonian warrior in Batman v Superman.

“I don’t think he’s been working on Justice League since I’m sure he has a cut he’s happy with that he screened to execs way back in the editing of Justice League prior to Whedon,” Justice League storyboard artist Jay Oliva told Revenge of the Fans last week, quelling rumors of a finished Snyder Cut.

Oliva said fans rallying behind the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement is “about showing the fans of Zack’s universe established in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman the more accurate representation of where the story was supposed to go.”

Asked about any unveilings at Comic-Con, Oliva said announcements are “up in the air.”

“I’d love to hear something like everyone else,” Oliva explained, “and I’m sure Zack will talk about it at some point in the near future.”

In April, comments made by Snyder on Vero suggested the filmmaker had yet to see Justice League despite receiving sole director credit.