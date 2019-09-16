Watch the Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? Crew Meet Batman in Exclusive Season Finale Clip

Scooby-Doo and the crew of Mystery Incorporated have met up with some memorable faces during the first season of Boomerang’s Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, but it’s hard to top the Dark Knight, and now fans can finally see Scoob and Co. meet up with Batman himself. For the big season finale fans will see Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred come face to face with Batman, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the episode with a brand new clip, which you can check out in the video above.

As you can see, the first meeting between the two doesn’t go as smoothly as Mystery Incorporated would’ve had hoped, as Batman is pretty sure they have not only broken into his house but also done something to his trusty butler Alfred Pennyworth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s why Batman scares the bejesus out of them and captures all of them, though he is then confronted with the truth that the crew has come to visit Alfred and doesn’t know where he is either, not to mention the fact that Daphe is sort of related to him.

If Batman’s going to get to the bottom of all this and find Alfred, he’s going to need their help, and we can’t wait to see how this adventure unfolds.

You can watch the full clip in the video above and you can see some images from the episode above and below.

The official description for the episode is located below.

“When Scooby and the gang come to Gotham City to visit Alfred Pennyworth, they stumble into a dangerous mystery! Alfred’s been kidnapped by the Man-Bat! Batman is on the case and he does not want any help from our meddling kids.”

You can find the official description for Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? below.

“The Mystery Inc. gang – Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo – are facing their toughest mysteries yet but have no fear because help is on the way! Each week, the gang is joined by a different, special celebrity guest and together, those “meddling kids” will get to the bottom of any mystery.”

The season finale of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? airs on Boomerang and Boomerang VRV on Thursday, September 19th.

What did you think of the new clip and the series overall? Let us know in the comments!