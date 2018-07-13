Warner Bros. TV and TV Guide Announce 2018 Comic-Con Covers

Few things about San Diego Comic-Con remain the same year after year, with the show ever changing and almost always expanding.

One thing that has been remarkably consistent? Warner Bros. Television partnering with TV Guide to present a special Comic-Con edition of the magazine with variant covers celebrating WBTV series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This year, Black Lightning joins the heroes of the Arrowverse in a DC Entertainment cover, while others include Supernatural, Riverdale, and the recently-relaunched MAD magazine.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7502]As in years past, Warner Bros. will distribute the TV Guide Magazine special issue to fans for free at the Warner Bros. booth — #4545 on the convention floor — during Comic-Con, beginning on Preview Night, Wednesday, July 18th, and continuing through Sunday, July 22nd.

Here is a breakdown of what’s inside, per a release from Warner Bros. Television:

Fan-favorite hit series The 100, Arrow, The Big Bang Theory, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrrow, The Flash, Gotham, iZOMBIE, Krypton, Riverdale, Supergirl, Supernatural and Westworld.

Previews of WBTV’s highly anticipated new series Castle Rock; Chilling Adventures of Sabrina; Legacies; Manifest; Roswell, New Mexico; Titans and You.

Plus, animated looks at the highly anticipated Young Justice: Outsiders series for DC UNIVERSE and the Teen Titans GO! to the Movies feature film, plus digital series Constantine: City of Demons and Freedom Fighters: The Ray, along with Warner Bros. Animation’s new DC Super Hero Girls series.

A coloring book page from the series artists from Unikitty!

A two-page spread by legendary MAD Magazine artist Sergio Aragones that gives a “MAD Look at Comic-Con”

Superman: on the page and on the screen. Check out information about the new DC Universe Original Animated Movie The Death of Superman from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment. Plus, two new DC series from legendary comics author Brian Michael Bendis.

Neil Gaiman’s Sandman Universe gets a little vaster with four new series.

Behind-the-scenes photos from Comic-Con 2017

All the scoop on the stories behind the Worldkillers’ killer suits in Supergirl; Riverdale’s Black Hood unmasked!; all four of Barry’s Big Bads from The Flash; see how sharp you are with the Team Arrow IQ Test; meet the neighbors in Castle Rock; a chill session with two of Gotham’s most iconic villains; a quip quiz featuring some of Supernatural‘s best one-liners; DC’s Legends of Tomorrow cite their favorite temporal destinations; a look at those disconcertingly faceless drone hosts from Westworld; Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams on his electrifying first season; The Big Bang Theory’s“Shamy” Wedding Album; Krypton‘s sets and sigils; The 100’s newest arrivals; an A to iZOMBIE breakdown; an in-depth look at the Arrowverse Crossover; and more.

Burning questions answered about returning shows, including The 100, Arrow, Black Lightning, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Gotham, iZOMBIE, Krypton, Riverdale, Supergirl and Supernatural.

For those unable to attend Comic-Con in person, all four collectible covers will be on sale at retailers nationwide from July 17th through October 16th. Individual copies or the entire set can be purchased online at TV Insider. It’s also available for purchase on Amazon.com and BN.com, and digitally for the Amazon Kindle Fire, Barnes & Noble Nook, Google Play and Zinio.

You can see the covers in the attached image gallery.