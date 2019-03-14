Serena Williams Signing Up for a DC Universe Membership Goes Viral

Serena Williams may be one of the most famous and talented athletes out there, but it turns out she’s also a fan of DC. The elite athlete signed up for the DC Universe streaming service recently and social media just can’t handle it.

Williams posted to Twitter Tuesday night a screenshot of her DC Universe sign-up confirmation with the caption “About last night…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can imagine, the post got a good bit of attention with the official accounts for DC Comics, DC Universe, and the Doom Patrol live-action series all welcoming her. Fans, however, had a field day responding with memes, GIFs, and even entertainment recommendations for Williams now that she is, as one comment noted, “one of us”.

To be fair, her DC Universe membership isn’t exactly the first time Williams has shown her appreciation or at least knowledge about comic book entertainment. In February she posted — and then quickly deleted — an Instagram video of Chris Evans standing several feet away. In the video, she tells the person she’s with “I was devastated that he died in that movie, Avengers.” The comment implies that she’s seen some MCU movie, though some fans think she may have dropped an Avengers: Endgame spoiler.

While the spoiler situation may or may not end up being true, one thing is for certain: Williams has a shiny new DC Universe membership and the internet is loving it. You can read on for some of our favorite fan reactions to the news.

Batman approves

Wonder Woman is super proud

A solid suggestion

check out Young Justice when you get a chance https://t.co/PWnGK9kDBB — Mathias (@MatthewB64) March 13, 2019

As is ‘Doom Patrol’

Doom patrol is excellent queen, I hope you enjoy it. @DoomPatrolDCU pic.twitter.com/TirWOeRWFd — ⚡stan shazam⚡ (@boosterbIue) March 13, 2019

Again, ‘Doom Patrol’

Starfire approves!

Gah!!! Our Queen watching our Princess? ??? pic.twitter.com/eaZJZOyLci — MasalaNoodles (@MasalaNoodles) March 13, 2019

We must stan!

Hi from The Flash!

Heart

Happy dance