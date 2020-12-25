Serena Williams Turns Into Wonder Woman In New Ad

✖

Serena Williams is not only one of the most famous tennis players to ever play the game, but she's also one of the most important athletes of our time. Throughout her career, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most of all-time. The famous athlete is a hero on the court, and now she's channeling a different type of hero. Williams recently appeared in a new DirectTV ad dressed as Wonder Woman, and she's just as badass as ever.

Paying homage to the mall scene in Wonder Woman 1984, the ad shows a couple flipping back and forth between watching one of Williams' matches and the Wonder Woman sequel until the two merge into one. We see Williams dressed as the iconic DC hero, saving the mall patrons from some deadly tennis balls. You can check out the ad in the tweet below:

Soon, Williams will be seen in a whole new light when the upcoming movie King Richard hits theaters and HBO Max. The movie stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, the father of Serena and her sister, Venus Williams, another one of tennis' all-time greats. The movie is also set to feature Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott, and Tony Goldwyn. Demi Singleton is set to play Serena and Saniyya Sidney is playing Venus.

As for Wonder Woman, it was confirmed at the end of last year that a third Wonder Woman movie will be coming to the DCEU. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio revealed Gal Gadot would be returning in the titular role as well as director Patty Jenkins. Gadot has said in an interview that the movie will likely be in the present day, and Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

What did you think of Serena Williams' Wonder Woman ad? Tell us in the comments!

King Richard is currently scheduled to be released on November 19th. Wonder Woman 3 is expected to be released sometime in 2023.