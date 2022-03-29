Sharon Stone in Talks to Play Villain in DC’s Blue Beetle Movie

DC’s upcoming Blue Beetle movie has started to cast its antagonists. On Tuesday, it was announced (via The Wrap) that Sharon Stone is lined up to play the main villain in the upcoming movie, which will star Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle. Stone, who is an award-winning actress known for roles such as Basic Instinct, Casino, and Total Recall, will be portraying a newly-created character named Victoria Kord for the film. Additionally, Mayans MC alum Raoul Max Trujillo has been cast as Carapax the Indestructable Man, a foe of the original Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett.

Stone’s character being named Victoria Kord is sure to pique the interest of DC fans, given the fact that Ted Kord was the second Blue Beetle within the pages of the comics. While Ted has not yet been confirmed to be making an appearance in the film, Kord Industries was shown in the background of the initial concept art for Jaime’s Blue Beetle costume. It’s possible that Victoria could be a gender-bent version of Jarvis Kord, Ted’s uncle who runs Kord Industries and who also has ties to Carapax in the comics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Blue Beetle film will follow Jaime, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime’s family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hammer, Jaime’s tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

“This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life,” Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. “I’ve gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I’m in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I’m so excited for.”

Are you excited for DC’s Blue Beetle movie? What do you think of Sharon Stone joining the cast? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18, 2023.