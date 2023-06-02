Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Teases Bigger Scope in Sequel

✖

Production is underway on Shazam! Fury of the Gods and while much about the highly-anticipated sequel to 2019's Shazam! remains a mystery, as work continues on the film director David F. Sandberg has been sharing a bit with fans. This past weekend, he took to Instagram for a fan Q&A, addressing questions about costumes, possible post-credits scenes, and much more. Among those questions was one about the scope of the film and, according to Sandberg, fans can expect Shazam! Fury of the Gods to have a broader scope than the first film.

"Scope is definitely bigger than the first movie," Sandberg wrote in response to a question about whether or not the film would be self-contained.

(Photo: David F. Sandberg/Instagram)

The idea that Shazam! Fury of the Gods will have a larger scope makes sense. The first film was fundamentally an origin story for Billy Batson/Shazam and now with the hero established, having him interact in a larger world would be the logical next step. Additionally, the first film saw Billy's foster siblings become powered heroes as well, something else that factors into the scope of the film. When it comes to the rest of the "Shazamily", fans can also expect them to have new hero suits in the sequel, something Sandberg confirmed during the Q&A as did Ross Butler, who plays the superhero version of Eugene. Last month, Butler teased new hero suits on Instagram.

"This super suit is from the first movie," he captioned his photo. "Cannot WAIT to reveal the fresh updated ones we got made for Shazam 2! Stay tuned."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). New cast members will include Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.

Are you looking forward to Shazam! Fury of the Gods? What do you hope to see in the sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!