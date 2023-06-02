Shazam! 2 Director Teases New Costumes for the Rest of the Shazam! Family

✖

Shazam: Fury of the Gods! is currently in production, and we have already seen some cool behind-the-scenes footage, including a little teaser that shows off Shazam's (Zachary Levi) new suit. The movie's director, David F. Sandberg has been answering fan questions on Instagram today, and one fan wondered if the rest of the Shazamily would be getting new suits, too.

“If Shazam is getting a new suit, does that mean the Shazamily is getting upgrades too?,” one fan asked. “Would be weird if they didn’t,” Sandberg replied. You can check out a screenshot of the story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

We're not super surprised to hear this answer considering Ross Butler, who plays the superhero version of Eugene, took to Instagram last month to tease new hero suits. "This super suit is from the first movie," he captioned his photo. "Cannot WAIT to reveal the fresh updated ones we got made for Shazam 2! Stay tuned." In addition to Levi and Butler, the Shazamily also includes Adam Brody, Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth. The younger versions of the characters will also be appearing in the movie and played by Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Grace Fulton.

While answering fan questions, Sandberg also shared why the heroes were getting suit upgrades. "Why not? Might as well try some different things this time around and not just do the same thing twice," he said to one fan.

"Yes, there were a few iterations," Sandberg previously said of the suits in the first movie. "And you sort of have to keep changing stuff even after we started shooting because you realize things... You shoot the first scene and Zach is like, 'You know, I can't move my hands properly with these gauntlets.' So, we had to redesign that, or like the boots kept falling apart so it's like, 'Oh well, I guess we have to do something different there,' It was sort of a constant process of updating and making it work better."

In addition to the returning cast members, it was announced in March that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas. The casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It was also previously revealed that West Side Story star Rachel Zeigler was cast in an unknown key role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.