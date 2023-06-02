Shazam! 2 Director Shares Post Credits Scene Plans

✖

Production is underway on the highly-anticipated sequel to Shazam! and fans are more eager than ever for details about the DC Comics sequel. Last week saw first looks at the new suit the titular hero will be wearing in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and now, director David F. Sandberg is answering all sorts of fan questions in an Instagram Q&A. Among those questions was one involving whether the film will have a post-credits scene and while that may be a bit down the road, Sandberg replied in Swedish that he does have a plan for that.

"There is a plan for that, though the film is not finished. We'll see how it goes," Sandberg replied (as roughly translated from Swedish).

(Photo: David F. Sandberg / Instagram)

While it may seem a little premature to ask about a post-credit scene, it's also not surprising that fans would want to know. Post-credits scenes have become a much-loved element of superhero films and indeed, the first Shazam! film had such a scene that saw Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) approached by a talking caterpillar (Mister Mind). It would make sense for Shazam! Fury of the Gods to also have a post-credits scene. Fans will just have to wait for the film to hit theaters in 2023 to see for sure.

Fans also asked Sandberg about whether Black Adam will appear in the film, though that answer was a bit more definitive. Sandberg explained that "no, he has his own movie", though producer Hiram Garcia has said previously that there have been conversations about having the two comic rivals fight on the big screen at some point.

“There’s been multiple ongoing conversations on how everything will roll out and it’s very exciting for myself as a filmmaker but even more so as a fan," Garcia explained in an interview last year. "Unfortunately, I can’t speak to that too much because it is still in the works, but I can say that on our end we’re very focused on building out this world we’re creating with Black Adam and the JSA. Obviously, Shazam exists in that universe along with many many other heroes and believe me when I say we have very big ambitions for all these characters and the storylines we want to take them through.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), and presumable his foster family, Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman) and Mary (Grace Fulton) — who were granted the same superpowers first entrusted to Billy by an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou), transforming them into the adult-sized Shazamily (Adam Brody, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Meagan Good, and Michelle Borth). New cast members will include Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on June 2, 2023.