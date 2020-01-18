Shazam! 2: Zachary Levi Teases More of the Superhero Shazamily in Sequel

Audiences can expect to see more of the super-powered Shazamily in Shazam! 2, according to star Zachary Levi. After streetwise foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel) was placed in a foster home, finding family in best friend and superhero fanatic Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Mary (Grace Fulton), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), and Darla (Faithe Herman), an encounter with an ancient Wizard (Djimon Hounsou) left Billy endowed with the ability to transform into an adult-sized superhero (Levi) wielding the powers of the Greek gods. In the final battle against the cunning Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong), Billy’s newfound family were granted these same powers — creating a team of colorful-suited superheroes who will have a larger presence in the sequel.

“What can you expect from Shazam! 2 that I can divulge? Are there any red sniper dots on me right now?” Levi quipped at Celebrity Preview Fan Fest in October. “You can expect a lot of the same awesomeness that you got in the first one. I think one thing I can probably say, that I don’t think is any kind of a spoiler: now that the Shazamily has been established … now that that’s kind of a thing now, I think we can expect a little bit more of that. I hope so.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “We’ve got our own little like Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers team, that’s pretty dope. We just need a pink one. That could be in there.”

Other than that, Levi added with a laugh, “I can’t tell you anything. I really can’t, sorry.”

Returning director David F. Sandberg intimated the superhero clan — their adult forms played by Adam Brody, Michelle Borth, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, and Meagan Good — would be a bigger focus in the sequel in a past interview with Backstory Magazine, where Sandberg hinted towards a followup with classic villain Mister Mind, included as an Easter egg in Shazam!

“It feels like we could do more with the Shazam family,” Sandberg said. “We just introduced them, but you could explore how they work as a family of heroes. And we threw in a little mid-credits scene with Mister Mind, and you could go down that road. Or you could introduce another villain. There are plenty of ones to choose from in the Shazam world.”

Because a sequel wasn’t guaranteed, Sandberg didn’t want to “hold back” and wait to introduce the superhero Shazamily in a future film.

“I saw a lot of speculating online about the kids turning into their adult counterparts. But people thought there was no way we’d do that in the first film, that we’d save it for the sequel or somewhere down the line,” he said. “But for us, it was like, no, let’s do the best we can right now. I think that’s a better way to go. You never know if later is going to happen, so you shouldn’t hold back for no reason. Plus, the movie builds on this family theme, and the big payoff is that anyone can become a superhero, no matter your background.”

In a January interview, Angel said filming on the sequel starts “really soon.” Shazam! 2 opens April 1, 2022.