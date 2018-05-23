‘Shazam!’ First-Look Reactions Hit The Internet

Today has been a busy one for the DCEU fandom. Right now, new details about its films are going live at a major licensing expo in Las Vegas. Not only did the event share an official look at Zachary Levi in his full Shazam! suit, but it seems attendees got a better look at the film as a whole.

Over on Twitter, Daniel Eliesen kept fans updated about his time at the Warner Bros. Consumer Products showcase. The event had an all-star lineup as franchises like Fantastic Beasts and Wonder Woman were touted. And, according to Eliesen, Warner Bros. brought out Levi to introduce the audience to Shazam!

“WB brought out Zack Levi to tease Shazam and I was super impressed. A lot of amazing set photos including the whole Shazam family in costume. The feel of the movie is “Big” meets “Superman”. Looks like it will have a different tone but I can’t wait. Also saw full costume shots,” Elisen wrote.

Later on, the reporter took to Twitter to relay his impression of Levi at the Licensing Expo. Eliesen said the actor seemed like “the perfect fit for the role” given his passionate and hysterical presentation.

“I was kind of meh on the idea of a Shazam movie but based on what I saw I have to say I am quite pumped. It’s look refreshing and different. Thanks @ZacharyLevi for hyping us all up at the Licensing Expo,” Eliesen finished.

For now, there is no word on when fans will get to see the first footage of Shazam! but they have a guess. Earlier this month, the movie wrapped production, so director David Sandberg gets to work some post-production magic as the film’s final cut comes together. If the director can pull some speedy magic, there is always a chance Shazam! will debut a teaser at San Diego Comic Con this July, but a more likely release will come in December when Aquaman hits theaters.

Shazam! will open in theaters on April 5, 2019. The film stars Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Caroline Palmer, and Andi Osho. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.