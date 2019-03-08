‘Shazam!’ Flies Like Superman in New Trailer

In another brief teaser trailer for Shazam!, which mostly recycles footage used in the two longer trailers but also introduces a few new moments, the title hero invokes the name of Superman in his attempts to learn how to fly.

At this point, after having seen him try and fail several times, it seems like he will either have the Golden Age Superman’s “leap tall buildings” powers rather than traditional flight…or he will eventually learn to fly, as a metaphor for the development of his powers and becoming “ready,” kind of like what happened to Clark Kent in Smallville.

You can see the ad above. The “Superman” reference comes on the heels of a similar ad being released yesterday that talks about the hero doing “Caped Crusader stuff,” so the next thing we are waiting for is the moment when Shazam realizes that the “Z” in his name comes from Wonder Woman’s dad.

The New Line Cinema adaptation of the DC Comics superhero stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Batson’s mystically-powered superhero alter ego, the titular Shazam. The film also stars Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou.

Here’s the synopsis:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5th.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

