Shazam! Fury of the Gods: Asher Angel Wraps Filming, Shares New Photo With Zachary Levi

Earlier today, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to debunk a rumor that the movie had wrapped filming. While the movie is "almost to the finish line," the DC sequel has not quite finished its production. It appears the initial confusion about the production came from an Instagram post from Asher Angel, who wrapped his part as Billy Batson earlier this week. The young actor shared a photo with his superhero counterpart, Zachary Levi, and announced that he has completed his role in the film.

"That’s a wrap @shazammovie #shazamfuryofthegods," Angel wrote. "You make me look good, lil bruh. 😎," Levi replied. You can check out the photo below:

"We're shooting right now, I'm in Atlanta. We're shooting the second one. I've been here since May, so we're shooting and everything is going great," Angel recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It's crazy, because it's so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It's so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer]." He added, "We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It's gonna be so much fun ... I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one."

In addition to Levi and Angel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of the entire "Shazamily" with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. Last month, a set photo revealed that Djimon Hounsou was also back as the Wizard. The movie will also see the return of Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. New additions to the cast include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was also cast in an unknown key role.

In June, Sandberg shared a surprising new look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods, with an official photo showcasing the entire Shazam! family in their updated costumes. The new suits caused a wide range of reactions online with Levi weighing in to thank the fans who were being supportive of the new looks.

"Hey y’all! Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who’s been so supportive of our new suits in Shazam: FotG! 🤗 They are a huge upgrade, full of color (despite the some incorrect conclusions based on ONE PHOTO), and no one feels objectified wearing them. 😘 As you were," Levi wrote.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.