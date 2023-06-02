Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Confirms Filming Is Almost Finished

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in production and director David F. Sandberg has been sharing updates about the production throughout the filming process. Back in June, he revealed on day 27 of the production that it's taking longer than his previous films, Lights Out and Annabelle Creation, put together. Earlier this month, he shared another update on day 58, which featured some movie-appropriate weather. Today, Sandberg posted yet another update on day 68, which is an extra special number.

"Day 68. This is how many days the first Shazam shoot was. Almost at the finish line!," Sandberg revealed. You can take a look at Sandberg's post, which features his director's chair, below:

"We're shooting right now, I'm in Atlanta. We're shooting the second one. I've been here since May, so we're shooting and everything is going great," Asher Angel (young Billy Batson) recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It's crazy, because it's so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It's so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer]."

"We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It's gonna be so much fun," Angel added. "I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one."

In addition to Levi, Angel, and Glazer, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of the entire "Shazamily" with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. Last month, a set photo revealed that Djimon Hounsou was also back as the Wizard. The movie will also see the return of Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Oscar-winning actor, Helen Mirren, would be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and a first glimpse of the star in the role was revealed in June. Mirren's casting announcement was soon followed by news that Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It has also been reported that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was cast in an unknown key role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.