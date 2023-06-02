Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Debunks Filming Rumor

✖

Earlier this week, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg revealed on the 68th day of production that the movie had officially been filming for as long as the first Shazam! and that they were "almost at the finish line." However, some of the movie's actors have already wrapped, which appears to have led to some confusion. One Twitter user took to the social media site to announce the movie had finished production, and Sandberg responded to set the record straight.

"Shazam! Fury of The God's has officially wrapped filming! Another DC film in the can, excited for @ponysmasher cast & crew," @DCSkwad tweeted. "Reading this while sitting on set getting ready to shoot 🙂 Several of the actors have been wrapped though as we’re close to being done," Sandberg replied. You can check out his set photo in the tweet below:

Reading this while sitting on set getting ready to shoot 🙂 Several of the actors have been wrapped though as we’re close to being done. https://t.co/WYRmeH2sZC pic.twitter.com/S82Elj81v4 — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 28, 2021

Back in June, Sandberg revealed on day 27 of the production that the film is taking longer to make than his previous movies, Lights Out and Annabelle Creation, put together. Earlier this month, he shared another update on day 58, which featured some movie-appropriate weather. Once the movie has officially wrapped, it's extremely likely Sandberg will provide another update.

In addition to Zachary Levi, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of the entire "Shazamily" with the exception of Michelle Borth, the former adult Mary, who is being replaced by Grace Fulton in the sequel. Last month, a set photo revealed that Djimon Hounsou was also back as the Wizard. The movie will also see the return of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer), Eugene (Ian Chen), Pedro (Jovan Armand), Darla (Faithe Herman), and Mary (Fulton). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good.

"We're shooting right now, I'm in Atlanta. We're shooting the second one. I've been here since May, so we're shooting and everything is going great," Angel recently told Entertainment Tonight. "It's crazy, because it's so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It's so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack." He added, "We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It's gonna be so much fun ... I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one."

The new additions in question include Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, and Lucy Liu as Hespera's sister, Kalypso. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was also cast in an unknown key role.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023.