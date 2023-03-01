Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Reveals Which Character Would Be Best For Spinoff

It's officially March which means the month of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is finally here. It's been nearly four years since the beloved Shazamily graced our screens, and fans are excited to see the gang back together again. In addition to Zachary Levi in the titular role, the returning Shazam! stars include Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), and Grace Fulton (Mary). The returning adult-sized Shazamily will include actors Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. Recently, ComicBook.com took part in a roundtable interview with Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg, and he revealed which characters he would like to spin off in the DC universe.

"Mary feels like sort of an obvious choice almost because she's big, even in the old comics, Shazam! Mary, and Freddy. Mary feels like a good one. I'll always love Darla, as well, because she's the most innocent and childlike," Sandberg shared.

Speaking of Mary, the character is the only member of the family who is getting a major change in the sequel. In the first film, the adult version of Fulton's character was played by Michelle Borth, but now Fulton will be taking on both roles.

"Yes, Grace now plays both parts," Sandberg tweeted back in 2021. "But her hair and makeup is slightly different when she's super so nobody will ever recognize her. Hey, it works for Wonder Woman!"

Will Shazam Return to the DCEU?

Currently, it's unclear if this will be the last we see of the Shazamily. However, Sandberg recently said that it could depend on the box office turnout. "[Shazam!] definitely won't if people don't go see the movie," Sandberg said in response to a fan Monday night on Twitter. "What I've been told is that there's nothing in the Shazam films that contradict the future plans for DC. So the possibility for more Shazam is there and if that's what you want your best bet is to go see the film."

Who Is Joining Shazam! Fury of the Gods?



In addition to the returning cast, Shazam! Fury of the Gods will include an exciting lineup of actors as the villains. The daughters of Atlas are being played by Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), and Rachel Zegler (Anthea).

"It was wonderful," Mirren revealed to AP Entertainment. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.