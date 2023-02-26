Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Shows Off "Immersive" ScreenX Version

dailyShazam! Fury of the Gods is finally being released next month after some delays, and the DC sequel will see the return of Zachary Levu in the titular role. Unfortunately, the movie is tracking for a low weekend at the box office, but director David F. Sandberg is doing his part to get us excited to see the movie on the big screen. The director recently took to Instagram to share a look at Shazam! Fury of the Gods in ScreenX, the panoramic film format that presents films on expanded, dual-sided, 270-degree screens projected on the walls in a theater.

"Got to check out the ScreenX version of Shazam Fury of the Gods this morning. 44 minutes of the movie is in 270 degree view. It's quite immersive when the movie fills out your peripheral vision," Sandberg wrote. You can check out the post below:

In the final trailer for the film, Billy Batson faces off with a dragon at Citizen's Bank Stadium and Lucy Liu's Kalypso rides the back of a dragon through the city.

"It was also trying to figure out, well, how can we do it differently?" Sandberg recently told EW. "We've seen a lot of dragons in Game of Thrones and The Hobbit and everything. But this is from mythology. It's a dragon that's sort of made of wood because he's born from a tree.

Who Stars in Shazam 2?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will see the return of Zachary Levi (Shazam), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy), Ian Chen (Eugene), Jovan Armand (Pedro), Faithe Herman (Darla), Grace Fulton (Mary), and Djimon Hounsou (the Wizard) in addition to the adult-sized Shazamily: Adam Brody, D.J. Cotrona, Ross Butler, and Meagan Good. The movie will include an exciting lineup of new actors as the villains. The daughters of Atlas are being played by Helen Mirren (Hespera), Lucy Liu (Kalypso), and Rachel Zegler (Anthea).

"It was wonderful," Mirren revealed to AP Entertainment. "For me, work – of course, work is when making money, of course, – and also it's my artistic expression and all of that. But it's also fun. And, there are certain things you do just for the fun of it. And, certainly doing Shazam is one of those jobs that was enormous fun and terribly hard work as well. Very hot in Atlanta. My costume weighed, I think, thirty pounds; it was so heavy. But great, great fun to do that kind of a movie. Just fantastic."

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be released exclusively in theaters on March 17th.