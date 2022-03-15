Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star May Have Just Teased a Major DCEU Cameo

The release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods is right around the corner, with the DC film having its release date moved up from the summer of 2023 to this coming December. The film is poised to be an interesting installment within the DC universe, not only advancing the story of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) / Shazam! (Zachary Levi) and the Shazam! family, but introducing new characters into the fold. Additionally, there’s been speculation as to what larger connections to DC movies could factor into the project, with rumors swirling that Gal Gadot’s take on Diana Prince / Wonder Woman could appear — and an interview with one of the film’s newest additions, Rachel Zegler, might have added fuel to that fire. Zegler, who will also be starring in the titular role of Disney’s Snow White reboot alongside Gadot as the Evil Queen, recently told Empire Magazine that it wasn’t the first time the two actresses met.

“I’m not going to say much, but [filming Snow White] wasn’t our first meeting,” Zegler explained.

While there’s a chance that that could just be referencing some sort of other interaction, fans have wondered if it could be hinting that Zegler’s mystery character shared a scene with Gadot in Fury of the Gods. The possibility of the Shazam! and Wonder Woman worlds crossing over has been hyped by fans since both films first debuted, especially given their similar DNA dealing with the ancient gods of the DC universe.

“I think getting a cameo from anybody would be super cool, but I just think Gal Gadot is so effervescent,” Levi said back in 2018. “She has such a charm. And she seems like a really cool broad. Like, she was in the Israeli army. She’s a mom. And I’m like, ‘You seem like you’re grounded and cool, and you’re Wonder Woman, and you rock.’ And I think it would be really funny to have the 14-year-old Billy Batson inside of Shazam that’s really awkward around this beautiful Amazonian. I just think that would be really awesome.”

The cast of Shazam! Fury of the Gods also includes Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Are you excited for Shazam! Fury of the Gods? What do you think of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman possibly appearing in the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on December 16th.