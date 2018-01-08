Zachary Levi Teases Wonder Woman Cameo In ‘Shazam’

The Zachary Levi-lead Shazam movie might feature an appearance from Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman if a recent tease is any indication.

If Levi could have any character from the DC Universe appear in his film, it’s Wonder Woman, “because she’s awesome,” he told ET. “I think getting a cameo from anybody would be super cool, but I just think Gal Gadot is so effervescent,” Levi said. “She has such a charm. And she seems like a really cool broad. Like, she was in the Israeli army. She’s a mom. And I’m like, ‘You seem like you’re grounded and cool, and you’re Wonder Woman, and you rock.’ And I think it would be really funny to have the 14-year-old Billy Batson inside of Shazam that’s really awkward around this beautiful Amazonian. I just think that would be really awesome.”

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the premiere of Justice League, Levi expressed a similar excitement for the Shazam character in general. The former star of Chuck known for a silly on-screen presence is excited to portray “a kid in a super hero’s body.” Such a character would likely be ecstatic in the presence of a Wonder Woman type of character.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was originally set to star in the film as Black Adam, rivaling the film’s titular hero, but has since parted ways for the film in favor of his own standalone outing.

“I think they’ve got a great plan over there with him and I wish those guys the best of luck,” Johnson said. “We had to split the idea because the obviously idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it.”

Up next for DC Films and Warner Bros. is Aquaman in December of 2018. Wonder Woman 2 and Flashpoint as slated to follow it, with Shazam scheduled as its direct successor on April 5, 2019.