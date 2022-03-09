Warner Bros. broke the hearts of DC fans everywhere on Wednesday afternoon, announcing delays for many of their upcoming superhero blockbusters. Black Adam and DC League of Super-Pets have shifted to later this year, while The Flash . Fortunately, there is some good news amongst the schedule shifts. The highly anticipated Shazam! sequel is being moved forward by several months, and will be hitting theaters at the end of 2022.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was supposed to be released in theaters on June 2, 2023. Amidst Tuesday’s delays, Warner Bros. announced that the Shazam sequel would actually be moving forward by nearly six months. Fury of the Gods will now debut on December 16th of this year.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was originally supposed to hit theaters on December 16th, but it was sent to next summer, opening the date for Shazam 2. The release date is certainly a prime one for a fun and vibrant blockbuster like Shazam, but it does come with its own unique challenge this year. December 16th is when Disney and 20th Century Studios are releasing Avatar 2, the sequel to one of the biggest movies in history.

Following the news of the new release date, director David F. Sandberg took to Twitter to inform his followers. He also took the opportunity to comment on the irony of both Shazam release dates. The first film took place around the holidays but was released in the spring, while the sequel is set in the summer but is being released the week of Christmas.

“It’s funny how Shazam 1 was a Christmas movie released in April and Shazam 2 is a summer movie getting released at Christmas,” Sandberg wrote in a thread on Twitter. “It’s the Shazam way.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will now be the third live-action DC movie to hit theaters in 2022. The Batman was released last week and has been steadily dominating the box office. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam is still slated for a theatrical bow in 2022, but will be released in October instead of over the summer.

