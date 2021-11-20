Gal Gadot Shares Wonder Woman and Evil Queen Crossover Fan Art

Gal Gadot has starred in many films ranging from multiple Fast Saga movies to Netflix’s newest action/comedy, Red Notice, but most fans know her best as the DCEU’s Wonder Woman. Earlier this month, it was revealed that she would be taking on another famous role, the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action reboot of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The movie is set to feature West Side Story and Shazam! Fury of the Gods star, Rachel Zegler, in the titular role. Earlier today, Gadot took to Instagram to show off some fan art that features different crossovers between Wonder Woman and the Evil Queen.

“Thank you for all these amazing artworks 😍 Can’t wait to bring this fascinating character to life 🍎,” Gadot wrote. You can check out the different art from fans below:

“There’s so much I can’t share with you that will actually answer this question,” Gadot replied when Variety asked what drew her to this iteration of the Evil Queen. “The take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. I’m very, very excited. I wish I could share more.”

When the movie was first announced, Disney president of production Sean Bailey spoke to Vulture about the decision to revive Snow White.

“We were given an incredible opportunity to discover what we wanted to be as a live-action team. We were given a lot of latitude to think about what that was,” Bailey explained. “We thought if Iron Man and Thor and Captain America are Marvel superheroes, then maybe Alice, Cinderella, Mowgli, and Belle are our superheroes, and Cruella and Maleficent are our supervillains. Maybe if there’s a way to reconnect with that affinity for what those characters mean to people in a way that gets the best talent and uses the best technology, that could become something really exciting. It feels very Disney, playing to the competitive advantages of this label.”

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” director Marc Webb said of Zegler’s casting. “Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

As for Wonder Woman, it was confirmed last year that Gadot will be returning for a third movie. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio revealed Gadot would be joined by returning director Patty Jenkins. Gadot has said in an interview that the movie will likely be in the present day, and Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah. TV’s Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter, is also expected to play a major role in the new film.

