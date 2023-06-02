Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Zachary Levi Reveals Which Marvel Heroes He Wants to Fight

✖

We're still a ways away from the release of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 DC Comics blockbuster. The film's ensemble is led by Zachary Levi, who plays Shazam!, the adult, super-powered version of teenaged Billy Batson (Asher Angel). While we have yet to see either version of the live-action Shazam! interact with other heroes in the DC universe, that hasn't stopped fans from speculating about the possibility — as well as what Marvel heroes it would be fun to see him go toe-to-toe with. During a recent panel appearance at Dragon Con 2021 (via The Direct), Levi revealed which Marvel hero he'd like to face off against, and had two answers of wildly different tones.

“Split decision for me — it’s either fight Thor, cause you know we’re both like Gods of Thunder essentially; shooting electricity at each other," Levi said, before acknowledging his brief role as Fandral in the MCU's Thor movies, which ended with him being killed off in Thor: Ragnarok. "Plus you know, I kinda made a little cameo in that whole situation. Just the irony of it would be fun."

“But also, I think there’s only one character, in all of comic-dom, both DC, Marvel, whatever it is, there’s only one character that I think is similar to Billy Batson: and it’s Peter Parker," Levi continued. "I think Billy and Peter having a fight would be really fun. They would become friends after the fight!”

This isn't the first time that someone tied to the Shazam! movies has suggested this possibility, with director David F. Sandberg telling ComicBook.com that he could see Shazam! and Spider-Man crossing paths.

"I mean, I'm a big Spider-Man fan," Sandberg revealed to ComicBook.com last year. "So I mean, that's the first thing that pops into my head, because I just love Spider-Man. I don't know how they'd work together."

Plot details are unknown surrounding Shazam! Fury of the Gods, outside of the fact that it will feature a new adventure for the titular character and his Shazam! family. The cast of the film includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler have all been cast as daughters of Atlas.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.