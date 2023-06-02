Shazam! Fury of the Gods Director Confirms Filming Has Wrapped

✖

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is officially one step closer to becoming a reality. On Tuesday, director David F. Sandberg took to social media to confirm that filming on the DC film, which will be the sequel to 2019's Shazam!, has officially wrapped production. On Twitter, he announced the news with a photo of the film's slate, and while he posted a separate photo on Instagram of himself standing in one of the film's sets. The set in question appears to show some sort of hotel room or apartment with a massive hole blown through the wall, and it's anyone's guess as to how that factors into the plot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher)

Plot details are unknown surrounding Shazam! Fury of the Gods, outside of the fact that it will feature a new adventure for the titular character and his Shazam! family. The cast of the film includes Zachary Levi as Shazam!, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler have all been cast as daughters of Atlas.

"We're shooting right now, I'm in Atlanta. We're shooting the second one. I've been here since May, so we're shooting and everything is going great," Angel told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year. "It's crazy, because it's so long overdue, so to be back feels so good. It's so great to see Zachary Levi and Jack [Dylan Grazer]."

"We also have some new additions to the cast, some new people, so it feels so good to be back as Billy Batson. It's gonna be so much fun," Angel added. "I think the sequel is definitely gonna follow up the first one."

What do you think of Shazam! Fury of the Gods wrapping production? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is set to be released on June 2, 2023.