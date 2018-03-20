‘Shazam!’ Director Shares Inspiration for Film’s Logo

The official movie logo for Shazam! was revealed today and now, director David F. Sandberg reveals where the inspiration for it came from.

Soon after the official logo showed up on the upcoming film’s newly-created social media accounts, fans noticed that the official logo looked very similar to the banner displayed on Sandberg’s personal Twitter account. While Sandberg’s banner reads “Shablam!” instead of “Shazam!” the two images share several elements. Sandberg confirmed that the two were, in fact, related as the official movie logo was based on a design Sandberg created for presentation purposes.

Months ago I made a logo myself in Blender to use for presentations and stuff. They wound up basing the official logo on that. I guess my presentation made quite an impression 🙂 I had no idea my twitter banner would end up a spoiler. https://t.co/BcmABkrgxx — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2018

“Months ago, I made a logo myself in Blender to use for presentations and stuff,” Sandberg wrote. “They wound up us basing the official logo on that. I guess my presentation made quite an impression. I had no idea my twitter banner would end up a spoiler.”

While there are some direct differences — namely that the official logo features red text while Sandberg’s banner is black with red accents — they are very much alike, both with a large lightning bolt behind the word and clouds of grey crackling with lightning on a black background. You can check out the movie’s official logo here and Sandberg’s “Shablam!” art below.

As for the official logo, today’s reveal marks the first official look of anything connected to the upcoming movie. Earlier this month we’ve seen set photos and video that has given fans a peek at what star Zachary Levi looks like in full Shazam costume as well as what he looks like in action. Official looks at the costume are hopefully forthcoming, just judging by the set photos the Shazam costume appears to be very much in line with the comic character’s New 52 costume as well as set some fans at ease that Levi’s costume was more than just a standard spandex outfit that many feared would look more like cosplay than a movie costume.

Shazam! is directed by David F. Sandberg from a screenplay by Henry Gayden and Darren Lemke and stars Zachary Levi as Shazam, Asher Angel as the young Billy Batson, and Mark Strong as Dr. Sivana. The film also stars Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ian Chen, Jovan Armand, Faithe Herman, and Ron Cephas Jones.

Shazam! opens in theaters April 5, 2019.