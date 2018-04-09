‘Shazam!’ Star Asher Angel Shares On-Set Prank Video

It looks like the cast of Shazam! is having quite a bit of fun behind the scenes.

Asher Angel, who will star as the child version of Billy Batson, recently shared a video of a prank on the set of Shazam!. The video shows himself and Jack Dylan Grazer, who will play Freddy Freeman in the film, jump scaring each other. You can check it out below.

In a way, the cast palling around seem to accurately represent the comedic tone of the film, something that was slightly new to director David F. Sandberg.

“This will be very different than what I’ve done in the feature space, because it’s not a horror movie and it’s a much lighter tone,” Sandberg said during an interview last year. “But it’s something that I look forward to trying out, even though I plan to return to horror in some fashion. My background, back in Sweden, before I started doing horror shorts, I was doing animated comedy shorts. It’s not totally alien to me to have more of a comedy approach. I look forward to taking that on in a feature.”

And for Angel, being involved with Shazam! has been a completely new thing, even starting with the casting process.

“I was self-taping for it, and then they wanted to call me in for a test,” Angel explained during an interview late last year. “So I came into Los Angeles, I tested with [director David Sandberg]; it was so much fun. I just felt so comfortable.”

“And the next day,” Angel continued, “I went into Warner Bros. to do one last scene in front of the execs and everyone, and two days later we were leaving to go from LA to Utah and we got the call.”

Shazam! will debut in theaters on April 5th, 2019.