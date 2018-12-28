‘Shazam!’ Puts on His Game Face in New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

The big-screen release of Shazam! is nearing closer and closer, and a new behind-the-scenes photo puts the titular hero on display.

Fandango recently released a new still from the upcoming DC Extended Universe film, which sees Shazam! (Zachary Levi) giving a pretty menacing look to the camera while standing on a boardwalk.

A behind-the-scenes look at #Shazam (that suit!) before it heats theaters April 2019! That’s a wrap on our #2019Preview! pic.twitter.com/tOffbN05bU — Fandango (@Fandango) December 27, 2018

Shazam! will see Billy Batson (Asher Angel) being given the ability to transform into Levi’s adult superhero, powers that he uses to take down Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong). The film, which also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Fulton, Cooper Andrews, and Djimon Hounsou, will offer a pretty unique entry into the DCEU lore.

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe.” Levi said earlier this year. “In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world. These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” director David F. Sandberg said earlier this year. “So it’s just a really fun movie that has its own style.”

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” Levi echoed. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.