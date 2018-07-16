DC Fans Turn New ‘Shazam!’ Photo Into Hilarious Meme

Earlier this week, fans got a major official look at Zachary Levi as Billy Batson/Shazam!, and it looks like fans have been reacting just how you’d expect.

The first still from the upcoming DC Films venture was recently released, showing Shazam! and Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer) drinking soda outside of a convenience store. While the high-quality photo of the costume earned some pretty positive early reactions, a whole new market has emerged in the days since — memes.

As with the first teaser poster for the film, fans have had fun photoshopping Levi’s superhero into places where he doesn’t quite belong. These new memes range anywhere from other DC Extended Universe ventures to some delightfully weird crossovers. So, in honor of the film’s first trailer debuting soon, we thought we’d highlight some of our favorite Shazam! memes.

