‘Shazam!’ Action Figures Reveal Other Characters in Costume

A new look at Shazam! action figures reveal the new familial unit of 14-year-old foster kid Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who transforms into grown-up superhero Shazam (Zachary Levi), suited up as their own adult alter-egos.

The toys show Billy’s superhero-obsessed best friend Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) and fellow foster kids Mary (Grace Fulton), Darla (Faithe Herman), Eugene (Ian Chen) and Pedro (Jovan Armand).

The next entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, home to Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and the Justice League, Shazam! remains shrouded in secrecy as fans anticipate an upcoming second trailer to offer a new look at the David F. Sandberg-directed superhero comedy.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi previously told ET.

“I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

“It’s such a unique character, and it is that wish fulfillment of a kid that gets to become an adult superhero, which we haven’t seen before, really,” Sandberg said of the appeal to the character, who first appeared in comics in 1939.

“But by the way, I think very deftly put into the hands of someone who has such an incredible vision as yourself, and you have such awesome style yourself, so you get to bring that [to this movie],” added Levi. “That’s one of the reasons I was very excited about it was watching your previous work, that has nothing to do with a family-friendly superhero genre.”

We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).

Shazam! releases April 5.