‘Shazam’ Director Has Perfect Response to DCEU Cancellation Claims

Aside from some potentially big revenue losses for Warner Bros., Justice League‘s underperformance at the box office has thrown the continuance of the entire DC Films Universe into question. However, one DC movie director had the perfect response to claims that his film was no longer going to get made, thanks to Justice League:

The reply above comes from Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation director David F. Sandberg, who is currently working on WB/DC’s Shazam movie, starring Chuck‘s Zachary Levi as the mystical superman, Shazam.

Even though Shazam is but one of many movies in the DC Films production pipeline, it has been moving ahead a rapid pace. The film has a release date (spring 2019) and a growing cast. Disney star Asher Angel will play Billy Batson, Shazam’s child alter-ego, while Mark Strong is supposedly in talks for the villain role of Dr. Sivana.

Sandberg is a director who has had strong success in the horror genre, due to his uniquely sharp creative vision and visual composition. Those are qualities that DC Films definitely needs more of after Wonder Woman, and since Shazam is more of a standalone story (not heavily encumbered by Justice League ties), this could be an easy film to ‘not cancel.’

