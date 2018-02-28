First Look at Zachary Levi’s ‘Shazam!’ Costume Revealed?

The makers of the Shazam! movie have already teased the Shazam costume that Zachary Levi will wear, as well as the character’s hairstyle. Now, thanks to some Eagle-eye onlooker in and around the production – we may have our first real look at the full costume (via Batman-News):

First On Set Look at #Shazam. Can’t wait for the official look at the costume. pic.twitter.com/zx7FhfOAy5 — Samuel (@supersamortiz) February 27, 2018



The scene in the photo seems to be set in some kind of shopping mall Christmas village type thing, where Shazam is about to face off against Mark Strong’s Dr. Sivana, as the actor is clearly pictured off to the left. While we don’t really get much of a look at Strong’s Sivana costume and makeup (the latter being rather important to the character’s story), we do get a lot of details about what Levi’s costume will be like:

It’s the same standard padded material as most superhero movie costumes – but seems less padded than some. Levi has been working out!

He not only has the dual-layered window curtain cape, but the hood as well! Definitely a “New 52” inspired take.

One hopes the boots look better in in motion, but the golden wrist gauntlets and belt look pretty solid!

All in all, Levi looks the part. At this point, DC Films should probably get the wheels in motion to release some kind of official images of the hero in costume. Paparazzi-style set photos are not the greatest selling point.

