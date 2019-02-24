New ‘Shazam!’ Promo Art Reveals Better Look at Seven Deadly Sins

New promotional artwork for DC Comics’ Shazam movie offers a new look at the Seven Deadly Sins.

In Shazam’s origin story, an ancient wizard grants a young boy, Billy Batson, the powers of the gods and the ability to transform into the hero Shazam. The Wizard lives in the Rock of Eternity, a mystical nexus.

This is where the Seven Deadly Enemies of Man are kept imprisoned. The Wizard watches over them. The Seven Deadly Enemies of Man are seven demons who correspond to the Seven Deadly Sins, and so sometimes were referred to as the Seven Deadly Sins themselves (some of the names of the Sins were changed to meet censorship standards in place at the time, which is why they were called the “Deadly Enemies of Man” and why four of the sins were replaced by Hatred, Laziness, Selfishness, and Injustice).

On multiple occasions, the Seven Deadly Sins have been freed from their prisons to wreak havoc. The most notable time was during the DC Comics event Day of Vengeance, part of the Infinite Crisis storyline in 2005, when the Spectre killed the Wizard and destroyed the Rock of Eternity, freeing the Seven Deadly Sins in their deadliest forms.

Shazam stars Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Zachary Levi as Shazam. Here’s the synopsis:

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Zachary Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard (Djimon Hounsou). Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).”

Shazam! will open in theaters on April 5th.

Aquaman is now playing in theaters. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.