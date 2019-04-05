‘Shazam!’ Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

DC’s Shazam! is now in theaters, and as moviegoers contemplate if/how to spend their money at the box office this weekend, they’ll no doubt be swayed by the official word from Rotten Tomatoes. At the time of writing this, Shazam! is sitting pretty with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, with 192 reviews having been tallied for the review score.

Check out the official announcement by Rotten Tomatoes:

Shazam! has generally been met with enthusiastic responses from both critics and moviegoers, alike. The film’s “Big meets Superman” concept has appeal for both kids and adults, and director David F. Sandberg seems to have infused the film with the kind of lighthearted sense of comic book fun and adventure that a lot of fans of the genre thought was missing from earlier DC Extended Universe releases like Man of Steel or Batman v Superman.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis was extremely enthusiastic about the film in his own Shazam! review, stating:

“All things considered, Shazam! shapes up to be the best movie based on a DC Comics character since The Dark Knight changed the comic book movie game in 2008. Christopher Nolan’s film probably still holds the torch for best film in the genre given its ability to transcend the comic book movie world and become a psychological thriller, above all else, but Shazam! certainly gives the film a run for its money. It’s the sheer levels of fun, heart, and terror Shazam! masterfully balances which make it a lightning bolt of joy… By the time Shazam! comes to an end, moviegoers will definitely know this hero’s name and be eager to hear it shouted many more times. This might just be the most fun audiences have at the movies this year, and it’s proof that DC has another major winner on its hands. Shazam! is, quite simply, lightning in a bottle.”

Shazam is now in theaters; Joker arrives on October 4, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

