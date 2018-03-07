New ‘Shazam!’ Set Video Reveals Mark Strong’s Doctor Sivana

Excited to see Mark Strong as Dr Sivana in #Shazam (even if it is in a BTS long shot from the Toronto set) pic.twitter.com/PaZ8S6Pe0N — jeremy r! hudson (@Captain_Hudson) March 7, 2018

With production on the latest DC Films project underway, fans got their first glimpse of Zachary Levi in costume and in action for Shazam!

Now it’s the villains turn, as a new video from the set of the film shows Mark Strong as Doctor Sivana coming face to face with the titular hero. Check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sivana is one of the former Captain Marvel’s most prolific villains, second only to Black Adam. He’s a brilliant scientist with vast resources at his disposal, attempting to harness the magic of Shazam! for his own evil bidding.

It looks like he’ll have attained some degree of power by this point in the film, which could be the first major standoff between hero and villain. Sivana easily tosses aside the armed policemen and approaches the fallen Shazam!, who appears to hop to his feet and get in Sivana’s face at the end of the clip.

All of this appears to take place after Shazam! saves a city bus filled with people, which was captured in a previous set video.

The production is currently filming in Toronto, and with the snow and decorations seen in set photos it seems safe to speculate the movie will have a holiday theme, despite its release in April of next year.

Strong himself confirmed he was playing the part months ago, in his first comic book role since he portrayed Sinestro in the ill-received Green Lantern movie with Ryan Reynolds.

“I’m playing an evil bastard called Doctor Sivana, they are always the best characters to play, the most fun.” Strong revealed. “I was Sinestro in Green Lantern, which I though was a rather good film, but it didn’t do what they wanted. So I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that, and he was meant to get even worse in the second one but that never happened, but I think I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!, I hope so.”

Strong has the gravitas to be intimidating and ruthless, and should make for a great take on the classic Fawcett Comics villain

We’ll see how Levi’s hero fares against the diabolical scientist when Shazam! appears in theaters on April 5th, 2019.