‘Wonder Woman’ Easter Egg Spotted In ‘Shazam!’ Trailer



The trailer for Shazam! is littered with DC Comics Easter eggs thanks to superhero fan Freddy Freeman, played by Jack Dylan Grazer. One shot includes a reference to Wonder Woman.

At about two minutes and 17 seconds into the San Diego Comic-Con trailer, Freddy and Shazam (Zachary Levi) are seen walking in a train station. As people walk by, Shazam uses his power to send lighning bolts out of his fingers to charge people’s cell phones. But if you ignore that action, you can see Freddy on the right side of the shot, wearing a shirt with the Wonder Woman logo.

Earlier in the trailer, when Billy (Asher Angel) first meets Freddy, his new foster brother is wearing a shirt with the Aquaman logo.

Freddy’s room is filled with other references to the DC Universe. He has a Superman figure above his computer desk and a batarang on a shelf. He also collects Gotham City Press and Daily Planet newspapers references and has a bullet that bounced off Superman, alongside a certificate of authenticity to prove it.

All of these references confirm that Shazam! does take place within the established DC movie universe started by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. In an Entertainment Weekly interview last week, producer Peter Safran said it would not be surprising to see Shazam pop up elsewhere.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shazam play a role in the DCU,” Safran said. “He exists in that world.”

Star Zachary Levi said he would love to appear in the other DC movies, alongside some better-known superheroes.

“I would lose my s— if that happened, I would lose all of the s–s,” Levi told EW. “I remember thinking, ‘If I get this and if this movie does well enough and if Justice League does well enough and they make another Justice League … maybe I’ll be on that next poster with all those guys.”

Shazam! is based on the character created by C.C. Beck and Bill Parker in 1939 as Captain Marvel. He is really Billy Batson, an orphan who meets Shazam The Wizard. Shazam decides to give Billy access to his powers, and all he needs to do is yell “Shazam!” to become a fully grown hero. His archnemesis Dr. Sivana will appear in the film, played by Mark Strong. Djimon Hounsou is playing The Wizard.

The trailer was released during Warner Bros.’ SDCC panel and was welcomed with open arms by fans, some of whom thought it stole the show.

Shazam! hits theaters on April 5, 2019.