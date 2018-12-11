‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Has Heartfelt Moment With Young Fan at CCXP

With the rising popularity of comic conventions across the globe, millions of fans have been able to descend on a place where like-minded individuals gather to gush over the various aspects of entertainment they have a common love. In one of the most heartwarming convention-related stories that have surfaced this week, one lucky fan got the opportunity to meet Shazam! star Zachary Levi and the meeting won’t be something the parties involved forget any time soon.

Levi spent time at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil this weekend helping promote Shazam! with director David F. Sandberg. Earlier in the weekend, Levi shared an image one of his younger fans drew, which showed Levi’s character meeting Jesus.

Today, Levi let fans on his Instagram page know that he met the fan that drew the art and the two shared a heartfelt moment.

“Yesterday I posted a pic of some art that a fan made of Shazam meeting Jesus,” Levi said in a post on the image-sharing platform. “Today I was introduced to the young girl who made that art.”

“She cried. I cried. We cried. It was really somethin’.”

Levi has always been a fan-favorite actor known for his accessibility to fans and this is another story to backs that up. The actor’s been on record several times before sharing how excited he’s been to join the superhero genre. Most recently, Levi spoke with Entertainment Tonight, reflecting on his situation.

“There’s a lot of these moments in the movie, you know, they would take like six hours to shoot because we like had a bunch of different cameras on this lighting but you know it was just like ‘Shazam stands and looks,’ you know, this moment,” Levi said.

“There’s a couple of those moments. There was one where it was like this mist and fog and I’m standing up like this big strong heroic pose and the light from my chest was like shining through the mist and it felt really cool in the moment and then I went back and watched it in the monitors and was like ‘Holy crap, I’m a bona fide superhero and I want to look like this the whole time.’”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5, 2019.