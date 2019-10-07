Shazam Star Zachary Levi Praises Joker Movie

Although Joker has been a bit divisive in terms of critics as the first reviews for the film were found to be largely full of praise only to be followed by a wave of negative remarks, fans and other members of DC movies seem to be enjoying the experience. Now, Shazam! star Zachary Levi is joining the conversation, with nothing but good things to say about the Joaquin Phoenix movie which has been shattering expectations at the worldwide box office, along with shattering a few records for the month of October. Levi should know a thing or two about good movies, too. His Shazam! movie was well-received by critics and fans.

“Y’all, if youo’re not faint of heart, and appreciate real, gritty, excellent cinema, go see Joker,” Levi said in an Instagram post. “It’s not just a great comic book movie, it’s a great movie. Period. Full stop. Massive kudos to [Todd Phillips] and [Joaquin Phoenix] and everyone involved in bringing it to life. And a huge congrats to my DC Comics fam for yet another winner.”

The statement was made in the form of a screenshot posted to Instagram, along with a caption from Levi: “Believe the hype. Don’t believe the hype. Doesn’t matter. Just go see it.”

Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety Joker got its stronger-than-expected start because of early positive reviews. In August, following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Joker was received by an eight-minute standing ovation before going on to win the Golden Lion, the festival’s prestigious top prize. Whether or not the constant controversy which surrounds the film in the media was a factor is tough to determine but Dergarabedian claims that it did, indeed, see a boost from the additional conversations.

“Not only did Joker over-perform in North America, but also internationally where the acclaim, buzz and controversy surrounding the film resonated strongly with moviegoers who put the film at the top of their cinematic priority list,” Dergarabedian said. “Movies that become part of the general conversation due to their controversial nature are often those that transcend their status as a movie to become a cultural event and this is exactly what happened with Joker.”

Joker is now playing in theaters.