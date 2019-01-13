‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi Explains Why a Justice League Team Up Would be “Amazing”

Shazam! star Zachary Levi says a future team up with the Justice League “would be amazing,” explaining the teen-turned-adult superhero would fit right in.

“Shazam would fit. The person he’d be closest to is the Flash (Ezra Miller) because of their youth and humor,” Levi told Games Radar. “And we’ve gotta have Shazam and Superman (Henry Cavill) interactions. They’re, like, the same, but totally different…”

Long described as Superman meets Big — the 1988 Tom Hanks comedy that sees a teenaged boy transformed into an adult, while retaining his teenage sensibilities — Shazam! is the next entry in Warner Bros.’ DCEU, now getting its second wind following the success of superhero solos Wonder Woman and Aquaman.

Set in the same world belonging to Gal Gadot’s Amazon warrior and Ben Affleck’s caped crusader, the David F. Sandberg-directed Shazam! features a plethora of Easter eggs leaving no doubt this is a world occupied by superheroes: Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Grazer), trusted confidant of the newly-superpowered Billy Batson (Asher Angel), is a fanboy specializing in all things super, backed by his extensive collection of memorabilia.

Taking place sometime after Earth’s premiere superheroes banded together to save the world from the invading Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) in Justice League, Shazam! sees the newest crime-fighter make his case for candidacy as he battles the scheming Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong).

Levi previously told Entertainment Tonight Shazam’s induction into the League would lend a lighter tone to the eventual super-sequel, which would presumably see the return of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) alongside DC’s Big Three.

“I’m a 14-year-old and we’ve got Wonder Woman there and just having a total crush… Like, how do you act cool when you’re crushing on the most beautiful woman in the world who also happens to be a goddess?” Levi said.

“And trying to act cool around Superman and Batman and all that stuff? I mean, my brain was just immediately going to all those possibilities cause I think it would be a whole lot of fun.”

Should it happen, Levi added, he expects Shazam to compete in endless races against Flash and bouts of arm wrestling with Superman.

“We’d just be goofing off,” Levi said. “Oh God, I want it to happen so bad!”

Warner Bros. — who next readies Wonder Woman 1984, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), Matt Reeves’ Batman standalone, and a flurry of planned solo projects centered around Plastic Man, Supergirl, Zatanna and Blue Beetle — has yet to announce plans for a Justice League sequel after that film ended its theatrical run with just $657 million worldwide, making it the lowest-earning DCEU entry.

Shazam! opens April 5.